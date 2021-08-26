UTI Treatment Market 2019 SWOT Analysis, Major Key Players Revenue, Segmentations, Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the UTI Treatment market is forecasted to reach USD 9.89 Bn. by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.6 % from 2017 to 2023.

Global UTI Treatment Market – Overview

The Market for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is a well- established space, flooding with the numerous treatment options ranging from Home remedies, Alternative medicines to Antibiotics. Due to the growing prevalence of UTI, the market for UTI Treatment is escalating exponentially.

In addition to the growing incidences of urinary tract infections, factors impacting the market growth include the rise in hospital-borne infections or nosocomial infections, childbirth, old age, obesity, and the growing health awareness, especially towards women health. However, the rising cases of UTI associated with the usages of the catheter are considered as the largest risk factor supporting the market growth.

On the flip side, factors such as incidents of drug resistance, and large unmet clinical needs are expected to obstruct the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing incidence of chronic diseases resulting in catheter use and low immunity etc. are expected to support the market growth. Leveraging to the modern age, people have adopted unhealthy lifestyles which mirrors the prevalence of damaged immune system and various disorders. Immense of stress, lack of quality sleep, inadequate & improper diet and sedentary lifestyle are fueling the immunodeficiency disorders. All these factors commutatively fuel the occurrences of UTI.

Global UTI Treatment Market – Key players

Key players profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline and others.

Global UTI Treatment Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Drug Class: Comprises – Quinolones, Aminoglycosides, β-lactam, and Azoles among others.

By Clinical Indications: Urethritis, Cystitis, and Pyelonephritis among others.

By End-Users: Hospitals and Self-administered among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

The subsegment Quinolones accounts for almost 45% of market share whereas the subsegment Aminoglycosides segment holds the second-largest market share by drug class in the global UTI treatment market.

Global UTI Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

U.S. accounts for the largest market share of the global UTI treatment market followed by Europe. However, Europe has a greater hospitalization rate than the U.S. despite the U.S. having a large spending on healthcare. The regulatory changes in the U.S. such as implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to take a toll on the U.S UTI treatment market. Asia pacific will be the fastest growing market and the growth will be led by China, and India as these nations have huge population and the low cost of UTI treatment drugs.

Global UTI Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

The UTI treatment market has turned into a critical factor in the Global Urology industry. Through extensive research it is found out that the market players have adopted the strategy of acquisitions in the market. The key players involved in this strategy are Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Coloplast Corp, C.R. Bard Inc. Acquisitions was the most widely adopted strategy which was adopted by the key market players. The number of key market player involved in partnerships was comparatively low, the market players which were involved in product approvals are Boston Scientific Corporation and Cook Medical Inc. and others in the global urinary UTI treatment market.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

August 8, 2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) announced the approval from the Antimicrobials Drug Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Omadacycline for the treatment of severe bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

Administered through both, intravenous (IV) and oral formulations, the new medicine omadacycline is a modernized tetracycline being developed as a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of serious community-acquired infections.

