Wireless LAN Security Market 2019 Global Size, Recent Trends, Leading Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Wireless Lan Security market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), a communication system using infrared or radio frequency technology transmits data through the air and hence are susceptible to leaking confidential data and malware. WLAN security is designed to prevent unauthorized access to protect networks, equipping WLANs with various authentications, encryption, invisibility and other administrative controlling techniques.

WLAN security market is growing steadily due to the growing number of enterprises and the increasing uptake of cloud-based services by these enterprises. Acknowledging the exponential growth the market perceives currently and gauging the potential the market holds to grow in the future; The proliferation of smart mobile devices and connecting workforce solutions are the major factors that drive the global wireless LAN security market. Augmented uptake of BYOD policy in organizations, along with the rising demand for high-speed data services, is further fuelling the market growth.

According to Market Research Future, the global Wireless LAN security market is estimated to grow up to USD 8.4 Billion at CAGR 19.05% through the forecast period

Industry News

Verizon Enterprise Solutions launched a SD-WLAN (software defined wireless local area network) solution, which helps enterprises to monitor network and mobile device insights with the help of a user-centric wireless LAN managed solution.

Cradlepoint, a global leader in 4G LTE network solutions, announced a subscription-based model for wireless area networks.

Competitive Landscape:

The market appears to be fiercely competitive. These players focusing on developing their product portfolio with the help of advanced technologies try to maintain their market position, in turn, drive the market growth. Various dynamic and diversified organizations, having the international presence along with the new entrants form a competitive landscape. Innovating continuously and increasingly, these leaders seek the market expansion.

Various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio remain the key strategies of these players. Major players are investing in internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Wireless LAN Security try to invest more in the research and development of technologies and thus, try to develop their portfolio.

The rising government funding motivates the key companies to develop new technology that matches the changing trends and needs across enterprises. These players possess state of the art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network has helped them to gain the leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis on branding-oriented efforts has been observed among the vendors.

Segmentation

The global wireless LAN security market is segmented by security type, technology, deployment, end-users, and region.

On the basis of security type, the wireless LAN security market is classified into WPA/WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access), WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy), and no-encryption.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into dedicated security appliances, mobile VPNs, stand-alone WLAN security software, and performance monitoring and intrusion detection systems.

On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into on-cloud and on-premise.

The key end-users in the wireless LAN security market are enterprises and individual consumers.

Regional Analysis

The global wireless LAN security market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Of these, North America holds the dominant share in the global wireless LAN security market due to the widespread use of cloud solutions as well as remote working capabilities. Remote working has become more prevalent among North American enterprises in recent years due to the benefits it offers in terms of employee comfort. The increase in the use of mobile devices in the IT and telecom sector is likely to remain a major driver for the wireless LAN security market in North America over the forecast period.

