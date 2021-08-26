Wood Coatings 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2023

Segmentation

The global wood coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, by technology, by resin, application and region.

Based on type, the market comprises solvent-based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water-based coatings. Among these segments, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue.

Based on technology, the market comprises furniture, cabinets, sidings, decking & flooring, and others. Among these segments, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential. Among these end user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future.

The global wood coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.

Key Findings

According to Market Research Future The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Intended Audience

• Wood Coatings manufacturers

• Coating manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Wood Coatings

• Research and development institutes

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratories

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Construction and Renovation Industry

4.2.2 Increase in Purchasing Power

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations for VOC Emissions

4.3.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Emergence of New Technologies and Demand for Low-VOC Coatings

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Akzo Nobel NV

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Products Offered

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Strategy

13.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financial Overview

13.2.3 Products Offered

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Strategy

13.3 PPG Industries, Inc.

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Financial Overview

13.3.3 Products Offered

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Strategies

13.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Financial Overview

13.4.3 Products Offered

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Strategies

13.5 Jotun

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Financial Overview

13.5.3 Products Offered

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Strategies

13.6 Hempel A/S

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Financial Overview

13.6.3 Products Offered

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Strategies

13.7 DowDuPont, Inc.

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Financial Overview

13.7.3 Products Offered

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Strategies

13.8 Arkema SA

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Financial Overview

13.8.3 Products Offered

13.8.4 Key Developments

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Strategies

Continued….

