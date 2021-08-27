2019-2024 Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Trend and Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Husqvarna GroupAL-KOWorxSTIGALinea TielleRobomowDeere & CompanyBoschMamibotZucchetti Centro SistemiBelroboticsHangzhou Favor Robot TechnologyMilagrow HumanTechSTIHLHonda)

An Automatic Lawn Mower is an autonomous robot used to cut lawn grass. The Automatic Lawn Mower uses this wire to locate the boundary of the area to be trimmed and in some cases to locate a recharging dock.

Scope of the Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Report

This report focuses on the Automatic Lawn Mower in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe was the largest market with a market share of 37% in 2013 and 36.24% in 2017 with an increase of 15.09%.

With the accelerated process of the market, the human demand for the environment is much high, the demand for greening environment is also increased, the market demand for Automatic Lawn Mower will increase, too. More functional Automatic Lawn Mower are the future direction of the development.

Because the engines weigh less and more powerful, so the products are becoming more powerful, faster, more versatile and more productive than units of yesterday. What is more, cooperative schemes are popular throughout the industry and may involve engine makes, manufacturers, and even distributors. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.

The worldwide market for Automatic Lawn Mower is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.7% over the next five years, will reach 2530 million US$ in 2024, from 1000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Segment by Type

0-2000 m²

2000-4000 m²

4000 m²

Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

