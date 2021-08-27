2019 Global Fractional HP Motor Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Fractional HP Motor Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Fractional HP Motor Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Allied Motion TechnologiesJohnson ElectricRegal BeloitASMOMaxon MotorWegMinebeaAmetekDanaher MotionFaulhaberNidec CorporationBaldor ElectricPortescapGroschoppPrecision Microdrives)

A fractional horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’.

The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Scope of the Global Fractional HP Motor Market Report

This report focuses on the Fractional HP Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 28.31% in 2012 and 25.83% in 2017 with a decrease of 2.48%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 23.05% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for household appliances and other electric motor-driven systems. Consumers in these countries have started to adopt modern and technologically advanced household appliances to upgrade their lifestyle. There are low ownership levels of heavy consumer durables in developing countries, especially India. This gives ample opportunity for manufacturers to leverage the low penetration level in the above countries. Thus, the increased demand for household appliances has resulted in an increased consumption of FHP motors.

Fractional HP Motor companies are mainly from United States and Europe, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit Corp, with the revenue market share of 2.42%, 2.26% and 1.74% in 2016.

Although sales of Fractional HP Motor brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Fractional HP Motor field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 61000 million US$ in 2024, from 45000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Fractional HP Motor Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Fractional HP Motor Market Segment by Type

Fractional Brushed Motor

Fractional HP Brushless Motor

Global Fractional HP Motor Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motor Vehicles

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

