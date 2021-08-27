2019 Global Tractor Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Tractor Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Tractor Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (DeereNew HollandAGCOKubotaClaasSame Deutz-FahrKuhn)
A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.
Scope of the Global Tractor Market Report
This report focuses on the Tractor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The leading players in this market are Deere, New Holland, AGCO, Kubota, Claas, Same Deutz-Fahr, Kuhn and etc.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.
The worldwide market for Tractor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Tractor Market Segment by Manufacturers
Deere
New Holland
AGCO
Kubota
Claas
Same Deutz-Fahr
Kuhn
Global Tractor Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Tractor Market Segment by Type
Below 10 KW
10-30 KW
30-50KW
Above 50 KW
Global Tractor Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Agricultural
Forestry
Other
