AUTOMOTIVE BLOCKCHAIN MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger which records events in blocks and secures them using cryptographic techniques. Each block is sequentially linked to another block which results in a chain of blocks. This report mainly studies Automotive Blockchain market.
The public and private blockchains are the most preferred types, with their applications varying based on the business model adopted.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Blockchain market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Blockchain business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Blockchain market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Blockchain value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Public
Private
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
Supply Chain Logistics
Retail Finance & Leasing
Mobility Solutions
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM Corporation
carVertical
Helbiz
ShiftMobility
BigchainDB
XAIN
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Blockchain market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Automotive Blockchain market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Blockchain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Blockchain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
