Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2023

The global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market is expected to witness ~12% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Research Report: Information by Module Type (Intelligent Power Module (IPM) and Power Integrated Module (PIM), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive Engineering Service Provider market include Continental AG (Germany), AVL LIST GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bertrandt (Germany), HARMAN International (USA), EDAG Engineering GmbH (Germany), IAV Automotive Engineering, Inc. (Germany), Magna International Inc (Canada), Imaginative Automotive Engineering Services (India), and Contechs (UK).

Market Highlights

An automotive engineering solution provides end-to-end technology support for the design, development, manufacturing, and supply chain management of smarter vehicles. Furthermore, the engineering solution provider offers design and engineering capabilities for multiple vehicle components, along with software and hardware development of different vehicle electronics systems such as infotainment and diagnostic devices.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, growing demand for environment friendly vehicles, and the increasing adoption of Engineering Service Provider in passenger and commercial vehicles from developing countries like Africa, China and India are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The increasing uses of engineering service provider component in automobiles and increasing production of electric vehicle from countries such as China, Germany, Norway, and Japan drive the growth of automotive engineering service provider market. In addition, the support from governments of various countries for the setup of engineering service provider infrastructure for electric vehicles and changing lifestyle are set to accelerate the growth of this market during the study period.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Engineering Service Provider is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles from China, India, Kores, and Japan. Moreover, growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for Automotive Engineering Service Provider market in this region. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in Automotive Engineering Service Provider market during forecast period owing to the presence of key playes such as Continental AG (Germany), AVL LIST GmbH (Germany), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Engineering Service Provider market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Segmented by service, application, vehicle type, and region.

By Service

Engine

Chassis

Transmission

Car and BIW

Seating Systems

Cooling and HVAC

Interior and Exterior Trims

Others

By Application

Mechanical

Electrical & Electronics

Software

Safety

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheeler

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

