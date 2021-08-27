Baby Nutrition Market Insights 2019
“Baby Nutrition Insights – Issue 37”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets in the Baby Food industry.
This quarterly issue provides a review of news and analysis for the infant nutrition industry, covering the July- September 2018 period. Market News includes: in Argentina, Mead Johnson has terminated its distribution agreement with SanCor; in the USA Danone’s Happy Family has launched meals in jars to allow it to access the WIC market; in Australia A2, Bubs and Bellamy’s are improving their distribution and gaining share; China is amending its standards for baby milks; in the Japanese market liquid infant formulae will now be permitted; the Russian Detskiy Mir retail chain is to expand its activity into Belarus; the French baby food market continues to struggle; in Ireland the leading manufacturers are facing increased competition from smaller players; Nestle has relaunched its cereals range in Norway; Russia’s Wimm-Bill-Dann has launched a drinkable fruit purée range; in Spain Danone has added new milks and cereals; Ella’s Kitchen has introduced frozen baby food in the UK; the Egyptian authorities have secured supplies of infant formula. In Company News, this issue provides information on the latest merger and acquisition activity – notably the takeover of Aspen’s nutrition business by Lactalis – as well as providing financial results for multinational and local players, reporting on production expansion in the infant formula sector, and providing an insight into new joint ventures and partnerships.
What else does this report offer?
– Market profile based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the Baby Food industry globally.
– Detailed company profiles, highlighting key focus product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.
Scope
– USA: Happy Family (Danone) has made a bold move in launching its Happy Baby Organics Clearly Crafted organic baby meals in glass jars with transparent labels, bucking the trend towards pouches.
– USA: Vegan meal kits specialist Raised Real reports that its sales are increasing by 50% month on month.
– Australia: Goat’s milk formula is increasing its penetration of the infant formula market, particularly in pharmacies. It is now reported to account for 10% of infant formula sales via the pharmacy channel.
– India: Danone reports a strong performance in its infant nutrition business in the first half of 2018.
– Japan: Pigeon has relaunched its microwavable steamed cupcakes with new cooking cups that are mainly composed of corn starch, and therefore biodegradable.
– Malaysia: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has exempted baby food from sales tax with effect from August 21, 2018.
Reasons to buy
– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior to identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.
– Analyse the current and forecast market position of the brands to identify the best opportunities to exploit.
– Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.
