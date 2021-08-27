BLOOD BANK INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Blood Bank Information System Market:
Executive Summary
A blood bank is a bank of blood or blood components, gathered as a result of blood donation, stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. To provide web based communication there are numbers of online web based blood bank management system exists for communicating between department of blood centers and hospitals, to satisfy blood necessity, to buy, sale and stock the blood, to give information about this blood. Manual systems as compared to Computer Based Information Systems are time consuming, laborious, and costly.
The global average price of Blood Bank Information System is in the decreasing trend, from 422 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 412 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Blood Bank Information System includes Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module and Other, and the proportion of Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module in 2015 is about 59%.
Blood Bank Information System is widely used in Hospital and Blood Station. The most proportion of Blood Bank Information System is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 65%.
North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.
Market competition is intense. Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
In 2018, the global Blood Bank Information System market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blood Bank Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Bank Information System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Roper Industries
- Haemonetics
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson
- Mak-System
- Integrated Medical Systems
- Mediware
- Compugroup
- SCC Soft Computer
- Zhongde Gaoye
- Blood Bank Computer Systems
- Jinfeng Yitong
- Fengde
- IT Synergistics
- Psyche Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Blood Donor Management Module
- Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospital
- Blood Station
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Blood Bank Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Blood Bank Information System development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Bank Information System are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
