BROKERAGE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Brokerage Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Brokerage Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brokermint

CoStar

Realty Broker

BrokerSumo

ShowingDesk

BackAgent

Lone Wolf

Showing Suite

Broker Agent 360

Profit Power

Emphasys

Capita Mortgage Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Brokerage Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Brokerage Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brokerage Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Brokerage Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Brokerage Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Brokerage Management Software Market Size

2.2 Brokerage Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Brokerage Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Brokerage Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Brokerage Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Brokerage Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Brokerage Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Brokerage Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Brokerage Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Brokerage Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Brokerage Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Brokerage Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Brokerage Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brokermint

12.1.1 Brokermint Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Brokermint Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brokermint Recent Development

12.2 CoStar

12.2.1 CoStar Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 CoStar Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CoStar Recent Development

12.3 Realty Broker

12.3.1 Realty Broker Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Realty Broker Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Realty Broker Recent Development

12.4 BrokerSumo

12.4.1 BrokerSumo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 BrokerSumo Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BrokerSumo Recent Development

12.5 ShowingDesk

12.5.1 ShowingDesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 ShowingDesk Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ShowingDesk Recent Development

12.6 BackAgent

12.6.1 BackAgent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 BackAgent Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BackAgent Recent Development

12.7 Lone Wolf

12.7.1 Lone Wolf Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Lone Wolf Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Lone Wolf Recent Development

12.8 Showing Suite

12.8.1 Showing Suite Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Showing Suite Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Showing Suite Recent Development

12.9 Broker Agent 360

12.9.1 Broker Agent 360 Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Broker Agent 360 Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Broker Agent 360 Recent Development

12.10 Profit Power

12.10.1 Profit Power Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Brokerage Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Profit Power Revenue in Brokerage Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Profit Power Recent Development

12.11 Emphasys

12.12 Capita Mortgage Software

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

