CHANGE AND CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 MARKET SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2022

Change and configuration management software (CCMS) helps to establish and maintain the integrity of the products of the software throughout the software’s life cycle. CCMS comprises factors like compliance, workflow, security, process management, code review, build management, and teamwork.

The analysts forecast the global change and configuration management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global change and configuration management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the integrated CCMS licenses, installation and implementation of software, training, maintenance, and subscriptions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120114-global-change-and-configuration-management-software-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Change and Configuration Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• HPE

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• VMware

Other prominent vendors

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Computer Sciences Corporation

• eG Innovations

• Interlink Software Services

• Ipswitch

• LANDesk Software

• SAP

• Serena Software

• SunView Software

Market driver

• Vendor’s pricing strategies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of implementation and maintenance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Automation of CCMS

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120114-global-change-and-configuration-management-software-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Technological overview of CCMS

• Functions of CCMS

• CCMS market segmentation

• Features of CCMS

• Components of CCMS

PART 04: Economic overview

• Economic overview of CCMS

PART 05: Market assumptions

• Market assumptions

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model

• Global CCMS market by deployment model

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global CCMS market by geography

PART 09: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends

• Key trends that are impacting the market

PART 13: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis



PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Major vendor offerings

• Vendor matrix



PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• HPE

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• VMware

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com