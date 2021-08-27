Chemical logistic Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
A safe and reliable Logistics system is an important aspect of chemical industry. The manufacturing and consumption geography of the chemical industry are mostly separated apart. Therefore the chemical logistic has its part in the efficient, competitive and sustainable market development of the chemical industries. Chemical logistics are generally responsive, supple and adaptable; provide innovative service to respond to market changes rapidly and efficiently.
The rising chemical market and shifting of the chemical manufactures from its traditional centers to the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East has boosted the global chemical logistic market over the years. With growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with surging urbanization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has raised the demand of organized upstream as well as downstream chemical logistic supply chain. The market of chemical logistic in developed region is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly anticipated from the newly developed oil and gas production sites such as Appaloosa oilfield, Big Foot oilfield (Gulf of Mexico), and Baldpate in North America and Cawdor offshore oil fields, Bøyla oil field and Statfjord field in Europe.
This report focuses on the global Chemical logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemical logistic development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dow
INEOS
SABIC
DB Schenker
Norbert Dentressangle
Dupre
Brenntag
Univar
CSX
Schneider National
BDP International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pipelines Transport
Rail Transport
Road Transport
Intermodal Transport
Sea Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil And Gas
Pesticide And Fertilizer Manufacturing
Liquid Chemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
