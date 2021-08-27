Cloud-based Database Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud-based Database Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud-based Database Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database development in United States, Europe and China.

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the Europe cloud-based database market with the market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

GIR expects an increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

