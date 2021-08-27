CONSUMER HEALTHCARE SENSOR MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
The global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Consumer Healthcare Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Healthcare Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Infineon Technologies AG
Invensense. Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Maxim Integrated
Banner Engineering Corporation
Cambridge Temperature Concepts
Danaher Corporation
Ecardio Diagnostics
ELMOS Semiconductor AG
Aptina Imaging Corporation
Atmel Corporation
3M
Ametek, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.
Measurement Specialties Inc.
Melexis Corporation
Avago Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Temperature Sensor
Image Sensor
Motion Sensor
Touch Sensor
Heart Rate Sensor
Others
Segment by Application
Therapeutic
Imaging
Handheld and Homecare
Fitness and Welness
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Healthcare Sensor
1.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Temperature Sensor
1.2.3 Image Sensor
1.2.4 Motion Sensor
1.2.5 Touch Sensor
1.2.6 Heart Rate Sensor
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Therapeutic
1.3.3 Imaging
1.3.4 Handheld and Homecare
1.3.5 Fitness and Welness
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Market Size
1.4.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production (2014-2025)
………
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Healthcare Sensor Business
7.1 Infineon Technologies AG
7.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Invensense. Inc.
7.2.1 Invensense. Inc. Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Invensense. Inc. Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Maxim Integrated
7.4.1 Maxim Integrated Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Maxim Integrated Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Banner Engineering Corporation
7.5.1 Banner Engineering Corporation Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Banner Engineering Corporation Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Cambridge Temperature Concepts
7.6.1 Cambridge Temperature Concepts Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Cambridge Temperature Concepts Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Danaher Corporation
7.7.1 Danaher Corporation Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Danaher Corporation Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Ecardio Diagnostics
7.8.1 Ecardio Diagnostics Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Consumer Healthcare Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Ecardio Diagnostics Consumer Healthcare Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
