CURRENCY EXCHANGE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
Currency exchange software is a solution used to exchange currencies and sell and buy e-currencies. It manages every step from sign up to automatic pay-out. The software facilitates the purchase and sale of foreign currency. The software has highly-customizable features and compliance functionality. It features a user-friendly interface that helps simplify transactions, reduce user errors, and minimize risks associated with foreign exchange. The software is implemented by banks and other financial institutions, money-service businesses, hotels, resorts, tourist attractions, and travel agencies.
The analysts forecast the global currency exchange software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global currency exchange software market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Calyx Solutions
• Clear View Systems
• Digital Currency Systems
• MoneyExchangeSoft
• Yodatech
Other prominent vendors
• Barracuda FX
• biz4X
• CGI Design
• Cymonz
• FinCode
• MEDOC COMPUTERS
• Mighty Systems
• VINIT SOLUTIONS
• Wallsoft
Market driver
• Pricing strategies of vendors
Market challenge
• High implementation and maintenance cost
Market trend
• Rise in demand for integrated currency exchange software
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Economic overview
• Global economic overview
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market assumptions
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
• Global currency exchange software market by deployment model
• Global on-premises currency exchange software market
• Global cloud-based currency exchange software market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global currency exchange software market segmentation by geography
• Global currency exchange software market by geography (revenue)
• Currency exchange software market in Americas
• Currency exchange software market in EMEA
• Currency exchange software market in APAC
PART 09: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria for currency exchange software
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Rise in demand for integrated currency exchange software
• Introduction of currency exchange mobile apps
• P2P currency exchange
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Major-vendor offerings
• Major vendors
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
