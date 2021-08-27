Dec 4, 2018 6:57 AM ET Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Trojan Marinex (Canada)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

atg UV Technology (U.K.)

Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

JFE Engineering Corporation (Japan)

Optimarin AS (Norway)

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3575521-global-ballast-water-chemical-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installation and calibration

Performance measurement

Recommissioning

Market segment by Application, split into

Container ships

Dry bulk carriers

Tankers

General cargos

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3575521-global-ballast-water-chemical-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Installation and calibration

1.4.3 Performance measurement

1.4.4 Recommissioning

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Container ships

1.5.3 Dry bulk carriers

1.5.4 Tankers

1.5.5 General cargos

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/12/04/ballast-water-chemical-treatment-market-2018-global-share-trends-demand-challenges-and-opportunities-research-report-forecast-to-2025/

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

12.1.1 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.1.4 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Recent Development

12.2 Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

12.2.1 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.2.4 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

12.3.1 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.3.4 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.4.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.)

12.5.1 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.5.4 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

12.6.1 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.6.4 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Recent Development

12.7 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

12.7.1 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.7.4 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Recent Development

12.8 Trojan Marinex (Canada)

12.8.1 Trojan Marinex (Canada) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction

12.8.4 Trojan Marinex (Canada) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Trojan Marinex (Canada) Recent Development

……..CONTINUED