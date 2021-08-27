Electronic Goods Packaging Market Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue And Regional Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Electronic Goods Packaging Market Information Report By Material (Corrugated Boxes, Foamed Plastic, Paperboard, Bubble Packaging, Others), By Product Size (Small Appliances, Large Appliances), By Technology (Authentication Packaging, Track And Trace Packaging) And By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The proper packaging of all electronic goods is becoming necessary with the increasing competition in the electronics industry owing to factors such as diversified product offerings and product differentiation among others.

The growth of the electronic goods packaging market is majorly driven by the boom in the e-commerce retail industry. The shipment of electronic goods across huge distances is further driving the need for effective packaging solutions. The proper packaging of electronic goods will ensure that the products are protected from getting destroyed. Thus, this need for the protection of products is further driving the growth of the electronic goods packaging market. The increase in the production of various kinds of electronic devices is further contributing to the growth of the electronic goods packaging market.

The Electronic goods packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of Electronic goods packaging market are DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Mondi plc. (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa (Republic of Ireland), Dunapack Packaging (Austria), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Graham Packaging (U.S.), Pregis LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland) and others.

Electronic Goods Packaging Market Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electronic Goods Packaging Market. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growth of the developing nations such as India and China and the increase in purchasing power amongst the people in that region. the increase in the production activities for all kinds of electronic devices in the countries such as Japan is also contributing to the growth of the electronic goods packaging market in the region.

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Study Objectives of Electronic goods packaging market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Electronic goods packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global Electronic goods packaging market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, product size, technology and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Electronic goods packaging market.

