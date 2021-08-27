Explore Global Oilfield Communication Market Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Oilfield Communication Market” has been added to orbis research database.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Communication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies
Siemens AG
Speedcast International
ABB
Commscope
Inmarsat PLC
Tait Communications
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Alcatel-Lucent
Ceragon Networks
Rad Data Communications
Rignet
Hughes Network Systems
Airspan Networks
Commtel Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cellular Communication
VSAT
Fiber Optic
Microwave
Tetra Network
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Communications
Offshore Communications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
