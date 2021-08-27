FISH OIL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global market size of Fish Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fish Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fish Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.

The fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human consumption, but the former consumption share continued to decline and the latter kept increasing in the past few years. It expected that this trend will continue in the following years. That means there is significant scope for the market to grow, especially the direct human consumption.

In 2017, the global Fish Oil market size was 1960 million US$ and is forecast to 3040 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fish Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fish Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fish Oil include

TripleNine Group

COPEINCA

Austevoll Seafood ASA

China Fishery Group

FF Skagen A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Camanchaca

OLVEA Fish Oils

Omega Protein Corporation

Pesquera Pacific Star

Orizon SA

Oceana Group

Pioneer Fishing

Kobyalar Group

CV. Sari LautJaya

Animalfeeds International

Nissui Group

Havsbrún

Eskja

HB Grandi

United Marine Products

Pesquera Exalmar

Hainan Fish Oil

Jiekou Group

Market Size Split by Type

Salmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

Market Size Split by Application

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fish Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fish Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fish Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fish Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fish Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fish Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Salmon and Trout

1.4.3 Marine Fish

1.4.4 Carps

1.4.5 Tilapias

1.4.6 Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fish Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aquaculture

1.5.3 Direct Human Consumption

1.5.4 Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fish Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fish Oil Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Fish Oil Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Fish Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fish Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fish Oil Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fish Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fish Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fish Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Fish Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Fish Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fish Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fish Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fish Oil Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fish Oil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TripleNine Group

11.1.1 TripleNine Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.1.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 COPEINCA

11.2.1 COPEINCA Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.2.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA

11.3.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.3.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 China Fishery Group

11.4.1 China Fishery Group Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.4.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 FF Skagen A/S

11.5.1 FF Skagen A/S Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.5.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Pesquera Diamante S.A.

11.6.1 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.6.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Camanchaca

11.7.1 Camanchaca Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.7.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 OLVEA Fish Oils

11.8.1 OLVEA Fish Oils Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.8.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Omega Protein Corporation

11.9.1 Omega Protein Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

11.9.4 Fish Oil Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Pesquera Pacific Star

11.10.1 Pesquera Pacific Star Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fish Oil

……Continued

