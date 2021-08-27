FLIP CLASSROOMS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Flip Classrooms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flip Classrooms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco
- Dell
- Adobe
- Desire2Learn
- Echo360
- Panopto
- OpenEye
- Saba Software
- Schoology
- TechSmith
- Aptara
- Articulate
- City & Guilds
- Crestron Electronics
- Haiku Learning
- Mediacore
- N2N Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Software
- Hardware
- Service
Market segment by Application, split into
- Higher Education
- K-12
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Flip Classrooms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Flip Classrooms development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flip Classrooms are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Flip Classrooms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Higher Education
1.5.3 K-12
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Flip Classrooms Market Size
2.2 Flip Classrooms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Flip Classrooms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Flip Classrooms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Flip Classrooms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Flip Classrooms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Flip Classrooms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Flip Classrooms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Flip Classrooms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Flip Classrooms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Flip Classrooms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Dell
12.2.1 Dell Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dell Recent Development
12.3 Adobe
12.3.1 Adobe Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.3.4 Adobe Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.4 Desire2Learn
12.4.1 Desire2Learn Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.4.4 Desire2Learn Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Desire2Learn Recent Development
12.5 Echo360
12.5.1 Echo360 Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.5.4 Echo360 Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Echo360 Recent Development
12.6 Panopto
12.6.1 Panopto Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.6.4 Panopto Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Panopto Recent Development
12.7 OpenEye
12.7.1 OpenEye Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.7.4 OpenEye Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 OpenEye Recent Development
12.8 Saba Software
12.8.1 Saba Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.8.4 Saba Software Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Saba Software Recent Development
12.9 Schoology
12.9.1 Schoology Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.9.4 Schoology Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Schoology Recent Development
12.10 TechSmith
12.10.1 TechSmith Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Flip Classrooms Introduction
12.10.4 TechSmith Revenue in Flip Classrooms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 TechSmith Recent Development
12.11 Aptara
12.12 Articulate
12.13 City & Guilds
12.14 Crestron Electronics
12.15 Haiku Learning
12.16 Mediacore
12.17 N2N Services
Continuous…
