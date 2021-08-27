Flue Gas Desulphurization Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2025

Sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) emissions are caused by combustion of fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. Waste materials including tires, municipal solid wastes, industrial process waste, etc. are the other major contributors of sulphur dioxide emissions. All the prominent industrialized nations around the globe have formulated regulations concerning mitigation of carbon and sulphur dioxide emissions. Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) is a technology which removes sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) from the flue gas emitted from fossil-fuel power plants prior to its release into the atmosphere.

Flue gas desulphurization market report assesses the market opportunity for flue gas desulphurization devices, equipment, or machinery. FGD technology is based on the chemical reaction between the warm exhaust gases and limestone which reduces up to 92% of sulphur dioxide from the flue gas. FGD technology is mainly used in coal-fired power stations to remove sulphur dioxide in the flue gases. FGD technology is also referred as sulphur dioxide scrubbing process.

Flue Gas Desulphurization Market Segments

Flue gas desulphurization market can be segmented by method, by type and by application. On the basis of methods of treatment, the flue gas desulphurization market can be segmented into scrubber, SNOX and wet sulphuric acid process. Scrubber method can be further bifurcated into dry and semi-dry process. Based on the solid or flue gases generated by the industry processes, FGD technology can be classified by type as once through and regenerable. Once through system disposes the waste sorbent and regenerable system recycles the sorbent. Regenerable systems are costlier than the once through systems. Both the systems can be further categorized as wet, dry and semi-dry. Cost of maintenance and operation is higher in dry FGD as compared to wet FGD. However, dry FGDs are available at cheaper rate than wet FGDs. FGD technology segmentation by application are cement manufacturing plants, chemical industries, iron and steel industries, power generation and others. Major benefits of FGD Technology are SO2 removal efficiencies from 50-90%, reusable reactive products and inexpensive reagents.

Flue Gas Desulphurization Market: Key Drivers

The key market drivers of FGD technology is the government regulations in emission control, increase in electricity demand, growth in reagent and equipment replacement market and increase in the number of coal-fired power plants, particularly in APAC countries due to increase in energy demand. Installation coal-fired power plants is a major trend in China and is anticipated to have an increasing demand in India also, in the coming years due to increase in industrialization. Existing and old systems in industrial processes are the key drivers of reagent and equipment replacement market.

Regional Outlook on Flue Gas Desulphurization Market

APAC is expected to exhibit a steady growth during the forecast period. Due to the regulatory programs such as Clean Air Interstate rule (CAIR), various state programs such as North Carolina Clean Smokestacks Act will have a positive impact on the demand for FDG installations in electricity utility boilers. Europe and other developing nations are into a decision of reducing nuclear power due to its negative impact on environment which will in turn increase the construction of coal-fired power plants increasing the demand of FDGs. The key market players in FGD market are Alstom S.A., Ducon Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Siemens Energy, Babcock and Wilcox.