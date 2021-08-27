Food and Grocery Retailing in South Korea, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Food & grocery Retailing in South Korea, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to South Korea retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing South Korea food & grocery industry.

The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022, increasing from ?139,653 billion in 2017 to ?191,975.7 billion, driven by rapid urbanization, an increase in spending on food, and retailers with diverse product lines and a variety of promotions.

Scope:

– South Korea retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2017–2022

— Rapid urbanization to drive packaged food sales in the sector

— Hypermarkets have a dominant share in the food & grocery sector

— Retailers focus on digital platforms to accelerate sales through the channel

— Domestic retailers dominate the food & grocery sector

— E-mart was the largest & fastest-growing player in 2017.

Key Players:

· E-mart

· GS Retail

· Homeplus

· Lotte Department Store

· 7-Eleven

· CU

· Ministop

· Top Mart

· CJ Mall

· Kaja &Wine

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the South Korea retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in South Korea retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Food & grocery

Definitions

Methodology

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/food-and-grocery-retailing-in-south-korea-market-shares-summary-and-forecasts-to-2022

