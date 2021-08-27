FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Givaudan S.A.
- Symrise AG
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Firmenich SA
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Takasago International Corporation
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Robertet SA
- S H Kelkar and Company Limited
- International Taste Solutions Ltd
- Dohler GmbH
- Blue Pacific Flavors
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Fona International, Inc.
- Jean Gazignaire S.A.
- Fleurchem Inc.
- Comax Flavors
- Abelei Inc.
- Teawolf Inc.
- Mane SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Collection
- Landfill
- Transfer
- Recycling
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Animal Feed
- Fertilizer
- Renewable Energy and Biofuels
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Food Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Waste Management are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Collection
1.4.3 Landfill
1.4.4 Transfer
1.4.5 Recycling
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Animal Feed
1.5.3 Fertilizer
1.5.4 Renewable Energy and Biofuels
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Food Waste Management Market Size
2.2 Food Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Food Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Food Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Food Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Food Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Food Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Food Waste Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Food Waste Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Givaudan S.A.
12.1.1 Givaudan S.A. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.1.4 Givaudan S.A. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Givaudan S.A. Recent Development
12.2 Symrise AG
12.2.1 Symrise AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.2.4 Symrise AG Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Symrise AG Recent Development
12.3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
12.3.1 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.3.4 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Firmenich SA
12.4.1 Firmenich SA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.4.4 Firmenich SA Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Firmenich SA Recent Development
12.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation
12.5.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.5.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Takasago International Corporation
12.6.1 Takasago International Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.6.4 Takasago International Corporation Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Takasago International Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Frutarom Industries Ltd.
12.7.1 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.7.4 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Robertet SA
12.8.1 Robertet SA Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.8.4 Robertet SA Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Robertet SA Recent Development
12.9 S H Kelkar and Company Limited
12.9.1 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.9.4 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Recent Development
12.10 International Taste Solutions Ltd
12.10.1 International Taste Solutions Ltd Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Food Waste Management Introduction
12.10.4 International Taste Solutions Ltd Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 International Taste Solutions Ltd Recent Development
12.11 Dohler GmbH
12.12 Blue Pacific Flavors
12.13 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.14 Fona International, Inc.
12.15 Jean Gazignaire S.A.
12.16 Fleurchem Inc.
12.17 Comax Flavors
12.18 Abelei Inc.
12.19 Teawolf Inc.
12.20 Mane SA
Continuous…
