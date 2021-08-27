FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Food Waste Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Food Waste Management Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Givaudan S.A.

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Firmenich SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Takasago International Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

International Taste Solutions Ltd

Dohler GmbH

Blue Pacific Flavors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Fona International, Inc.

Jean Gazignaire S.A.

Fleurchem Inc.

Comax Flavors

Abelei Inc.

Teawolf Inc.

Mane SA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collection

Landfill

Transfer

Recycling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Renewable Energy and Biofuels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Collection

1.4.3 Landfill

1.4.4 Transfer

1.4.5 Recycling

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Animal Feed

1.5.3 Fertilizer

1.5.4 Renewable Energy and Biofuels

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Food Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Food Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Food Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Food Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Food Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Food Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Food Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Waste Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Waste Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Givaudan S.A.

12.1.1 Givaudan S.A. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.1.4 Givaudan S.A. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Givaudan S.A. Recent Development

12.2 Symrise AG

12.2.1 Symrise AG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.2.4 Symrise AG Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Symrise AG Recent Development

12.3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

12.3.1 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.3.4 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Firmenich SA

12.4.1 Firmenich SA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.4.4 Firmenich SA Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Firmenich SA Recent Development

12.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation

12.5.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.5.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Takasago International Corporation

12.6.1 Takasago International Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.6.4 Takasago International Corporation Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Takasago International Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Frutarom Industries Ltd.

12.7.1 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.7.4 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Frutarom Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Robertet SA

12.8.1 Robertet SA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.8.4 Robertet SA Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Robertet SA Recent Development

12.9 S H Kelkar and Company Limited

12.9.1 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.9.4 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 S H Kelkar and Company Limited Recent Development

12.10 International Taste Solutions Ltd

12.10.1 International Taste Solutions Ltd Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Food Waste Management Introduction

12.10.4 International Taste Solutions Ltd Revenue in Food Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 International Taste Solutions Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Dohler GmbH

12.12 Blue Pacific Flavors

12.13 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.14 Fona International, Inc.

12.15 Jean Gazignaire S.A.

12.16 Fleurchem Inc.

12.17 Comax Flavors

12.18 Abelei Inc.

12.19 Teawolf Inc.

12.20 Mane SA

Continuous…

