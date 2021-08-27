FREIGHT & LOGISTICS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, DEMAND ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Freight transport is the physical process of transporting commoditiesand merchandise goods and cargo. Logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

The economic growth of any region is expected to boost the freight & logistics market. The growing population and industrialization will drive the freight & logistics market. Furthermore, seaports act as an important node of a distribution network. Lack of the government’s commitment to the development of seaports or road networks, in a region, hinders the growth of the freight & logistics industry, as the efficiency of the product movement is minimized.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Freight & Logistics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Freight & Logistics market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight & Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Airway

Railway

Waterway

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3481021-global-freight-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Maersk

Nippon Express

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Walmart

SF Express

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight & Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Freight & Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight & Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight & Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Freight & Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Freight & Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Freight & Logistics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Airway

2.2.2 Railway

2.2.3 Roadway

2.2.4 Waterway

2.3 Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Freight & Logistics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Freight & Logistics by Players

3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 C.H. Robinson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 C.H. Robinson News

11.2 DB Schenker

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 DB Schenker Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DB Schenker News

11.3 Deutsche Post DHL

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 Deutsche Post DHL Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Deutsche Post DHL News

11.4 FedEx

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.4.3 FedEx Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 FedEx News

11.5 Maersk

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.5.3 Maersk Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Maersk News

11.6 Nippon Express

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.6.3 Nippon Express Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nippon Express News

11.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.7.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions News

11.8 Walmart

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Freight & Logistics Product Offered

11.8.3 Walmart Freight & Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Walmart News

11.9 SF Express

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3481021-global-freight-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com