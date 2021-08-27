Global AI In Telecommunication Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global AI In Telecommunication Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global AI In Telecommunication Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IBM Microsof tIntel AT&T Cisco Systems Nuance Communications H2O.ai Sales force Nvidia)

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Scope of the Global AI In Telecommunication Market Report

This report studies the AI In Telecommunication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AI In Telecommunication market by product type and applications/end industries.

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

The global AI In Telecommunication market is valued at 340 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AI In Telecommunication.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global AI In Telecommunication Market Segment by Manufacturers

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

Global AI In Telecommunication Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global AI In Telecommunication Market Segment by Type

Solutions

Services

Global AI In Telecommunication Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global AI In Telecommunication Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe AI In Telecommunication Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of AI In Telecommunication Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global AI In Telecommunication Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global AI In Telecommunication Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global AI In Telecommunication Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: AI In Telecommunication Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: AI In Telecommunication Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

