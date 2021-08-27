Global Automotive Composite Materials Market 2019: Emphasis on Material Type (Polymer Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites and Hybrid Composites), Manufacturing Process till 2024

Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

In the past few decades the automotive industry has grown exponentially, witnessing several technological advancements among vehicles. A supporting aspect of this is the increase in GDP of several countries that led to an increase in per capita income, which in effect strengthened the buying potential of consumers worldwide. High affordability for the consumers increased the demand of vehicles with enhanced luxury, comfort, and safety of the vehicle. Owing to this, the number of vehicles has been continuously increasing since 2009, which is evident from the fact that the number of vehicle production in 2017 increased to 97.31 million as compared to 94.64 million in 2016.

In addition, the increasing number of the vehicles has increased the content of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. In the same context, using composite materials is considered to be one of the best methods to reduce the GHG emissions, as they are light in weight, thereby helping improve fuel efficiency. Besides being a lighter substitute to steel and aluminum, composite materials have higher strength and durability. Owing to such factors, there is an impending inclination towards the lightweight vehicles among the automakers.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2645951

Further, across different geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The presence of several material suppliers, automotive OEMs, stringent emission regulations and increasing adoption of composites with parallel growing EV market, especially in China, among several other factors, were attributed to the highest market share of Asia Pacific in 2017. Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 2,163.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 4,103.6 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Key Players in the automotive composite materials market include BASF, DowDupont, Gurit Holding AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals Holding Corporation, Owens Corning, SGL Group, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited and Toray Industries Inc. These players are entering into several strategies partnerships, merger-acquisitions, joint-venture, product launch, business expansion among others to strengthen their position in the automotive composite materials market.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2645951

The factors that are hampering the market growth are the high cost of the raw materials and manufacturing and the lack of innovations in the developing countries. However, the growing advancements in the hybrid composites, increasing partnerships, merger and acquisitions and potential in the emerging markets can be key opportunity areas for the composite materials manufacturers and automotive OEMs in the coming future. Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC), Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) and Hybrid Composite are different types of the composite materials widely used across the automotive industry. Currently, PMCs are the most popular composite type among the automakers, as they have high flexibility, high insulation, lower density and lighter weight than other composite material types. Owing to such factors, the polymer matrix composites held the highest market value of US$ 3,259.7 million in 2017 and are anticipated to reach to US$ 6,160 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2018-2024). In addition to this, the high cost and long cycle time of the composites have given birth to hybrid composites. Hybrid composite materials have better mechanical properties than single fiber composites; hence hybrid composites embody high growth opportunities and are expected to grow at the fastest pace of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Market Introduction

2 Legal & Regulatory Framework

3 Research Methodology Or Assumption

4 Industry Performance

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Overview

7 Market Insights By Deployment Type

8 Public Cloud Insights By Services

9 Private Cloud Insights By Services

10 Market Insights By End User Industry

11 Market Insights By Country

12 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.