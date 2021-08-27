Global Baby Skin Care Market Size Estimated To Be Worth Close To USD 19 Billion By 2025

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Baby Skin Care Market Size 2017 by Product Type (Natural, Pharmaceutical and Mass/Generalist),by Age Group (0-6 months, 7-12 months, 13-24 months), by Distribution Channel (Super Market, Convenience Store, Wholesaler, Retailer, Online sales, and Pharmacy), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global baby skin care market size is estimated by studying the ongoing trends and consumption patterns of the baby skin care products across the globe.

The global baby skin care market size is projected to be valued USD 18.93 billion by 2025. Growing population and increasing use of baby skin care products by adults especially by females to moisturise and care for their skin is expected to boost the sales of baby skin care products in North America and Europe.

Recently J&J’s baby skin care products were confirmed to have cancer causing asbestos content. This controversy led to increase in demand for natural baby skin care products. Other factors such as increasing awareness about the side effects of chemical products and increasing women literacy is also contributing towards growing demand of the natural baby skin care products. Pharmaceutical baby skin care products sales is expected to go high in Europe and Asia Pacific region due to increasing cases of atopic eczema in Europe and increasing child births in Asia-Pacific region.

The online sales distribution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Increasing penetration of internet, increasing popularity if E-commerce and growing working women population across the world has led to increasing practice of online buying of baby skin care products. However still, many parents prefer to buy baby skin care products from pharmacies as they trust pharmacies will sell authentic and best quality products as compared to other sales channels. Pharmacies are expected to acquire second highest market share following supermarkets for baby skin care products.

Key segments of the global baby skin care market:

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Natural Product

Pharmaceutical Product

Mass/Generalist Product

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Wholesaler

Retailer

Online Sales

Pharmacy

Age Group Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

0-6 Months

7-12 Months

13-24 Months

Some of the leading players operating in the market include P&G, Bepanthen, Aveeno, Unilever, California Baby, Weleda, Amorepacific Group, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Johnsons & Johnsons, Mustela, Krauter Healthcare Ltd, Himalaya Herbals, Artsana USA Inc, La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique, Bioderma Laboratories, Uriage, Avene, Klorane Laboratories & Cetaphil. The most noted trend observed is that companies are investing in natural baby skin care products and are coming up with natural baby skin care products to attract the new age parents who want the best for their babies.

