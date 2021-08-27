Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Acronis, IBM, Actifio, Asigra, Carbonite, Dell Software | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Backup and Recovery Software 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Acronis, IBM, Actifio, Asigra, Carbonite, Dell Software” To Its Research Database

Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market 2019-2025

Description: –

In 2018, the global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Acronis

IBM

Actifio

Asigra

Carbonite

Dell Software

Evault

FalconStor

Intronis

NetApp

Veeam

StorageCraft

Veritas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud backup

Service Provider backup

Cloud-to-cloud backup

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Corporations

Education

Government

Research Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

