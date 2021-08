Global Commercial Aircraft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% to value US$255.1 billion by 2028.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for commercial aircraft, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The increasing demand for single-aisle aircraft can be attributed to the need to replace older and less fuel-efficient aircraft with the latest technology and fuel efficient single-aisle aircraft, which includes Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and Airbus A320 series.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

Embraer

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)

Despite a tepid global GDP growth rate over the last few years, passenger traffic continued to exhibit impressive growth on a global scale. Key factors fueling the rapid growth of air passenger traffic are the increasing need for availing the fastest mode of transportation, impact of globalization that led to increased business trips, and the rapid rate of urbanization. Furthermore, the rising affluence among the middle class, especially in the developing nations, plays a crucial role in driving the sector.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

– Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of commercial aircraft segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

– Regional highlights: Study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

– Major programs: Details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Scope

– The global commercial aircraft market, valued at US$191.1 billion in 2018, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% to value US$255.1 billion by 2028.

– The market consists of five categories: Single-Aisle aircraft, Twin-aisle aircraft, Regional Jets, Cargo Aircraft, and Business Jets.

– It is expected to be dominated by the Single-Aisle segment, followed by Twin-Aisle and Regional Jets segments.

– Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe to remain the key markets for procurement of commercial aicraft over the forecast period.

