Global Commercial Vehicle Differential Market 2018 Key Players – Eaton, GKN, Schaeffler

There are mainly two types of gears used within a commercial vehicle drivetrain system: Differential system, and Transmission system. The transmission system adjusts the rotational speed of the engine and transfers it to the driveshafts. The gears used within the differential system control and vary the rotational speeds of the vehicle’s wheels. The transmission system and the drivetrain transfer the power produced by the crankshaft, during combustion, to the axles for producing traction at the wheels.

The analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle differential market to grow at a CAGR of 0.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle differential market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data

from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Commercial Vehicle Differential Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Eaton

• GKN

• Schaeffler

Other prominent vendors

• American Axle & Manufacturing

• Auburn Gear

• Dana

• JTEKT

• Neapco

• POWERTRAX

Market driver

• Increasing popularity of intelligent AWD systems for multi-terrain drivability

Market challenge

• Rising popularity of EVs

Market trend

• Electronic limited-slip differential

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market segmented by application

• Global commercial vehicle differential market in 2WD vehicles

• Global commercial vehicle differential market in 4WD/AWD vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market segmented by geography

• Commercial vehicle differential market in Americas

• Commercial vehicle differential market in APAC

• Commercial vehicle differential market in EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Electronic limited-slip differential

• Differentials developed for EVs

• Development of lightweight differentials

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Eaton

• GKN

• Schaeffler

