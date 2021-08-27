Global K-12 International Schools Market 2019 Current Trends, Business Outlook, Challenges, Growth Analysis, Geography & Future Estimations till 2024

Global K-12 International Schools Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

An international school is a school that promotes international education, in an international environment, either by adopting a curriculum such as that of the International Baccalaureate, Edexcel or Cambridge International Examinations, or by following a national curriculum different from that of the school’s country of residence.

International schools cater mainly to students who are not nationals of the host country, such as the children of the staff of international businesses, international organizations, foreign embassies, missions, or missionary programs. Many local students attend these schools to learn the language of the international school and to obtain qualifications for employment or higher education in a foreign country.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 International Schools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Cognita Schools

GEMS Education

Maple Leaf Educational Systems

Nord Anglia Education

ACS International Schools

Braeburn Schools

Dulwich College International

Esol Education

Harrow International Schools

Shrewsbury International School

Wellington College

Yew Chung Education Foundation

This study considers the K-12 International Schools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Segmentation by product type:

English Language International School

Other Language International School

Segmentation by application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global K-12 International Schools market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the K-12 International Schools market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

