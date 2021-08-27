Global Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey, 2019

GlobalData’s “Global Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey, 2018”, analyses the results of interviews with key personnel at over 200 operating mines across the globe. The survey examines trends in uptake of 13 technologies at the mine site, spanning mine management software, predictive maintenance, drones, cloud, augmented reality, virtual reality, wearables, remote control vehicles and more. The report also identifies intentions to invest in the next two years, and compares results by region, mine type and company type.

The survey extended to mines across all regions, all mine types and a wide range of commodities, including iron ore, coal, base metals and precious metals. The survey was conducted between July and October 2018. Analysis of the results is provided by region, by mine type and by company type, relating the responses from majors with the mid-size and smaller miners.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435970

Scope:

– Across all sites, the most widely used technologies of those investigated were mine management software, mine communication systems and predictive maintenance.

— Typically these three were also those technologies in which mines were most likely to invest, either for the first time or in addition to existing investment, over the next two years. In addition, a significant share of mines also planned to invest in remote control vehicles and collision avoidance.

— Majors were much more likely to have invested in these technologies compared to smaller miners, and also more likely to be planning to invest in the next two years. However, mid-sized producers are catching up with high shares planning to invest in mine management software and predictive maintenance.

— On average, mine sites in Australia were most likely to have invested across all technologies, with Australian mines typically ahead of others across the rest of the world in terms of investment in cloud computing, drones, remote control vehicles and autonomous vehicles. A high share also intend to invest in autonomous or remote control machines.

— Asian mines were the least likely to have invested in these technologies, but a sizeable share (70%) are planning to invest in mine management software over the coming two years. In the Americas, priorities are for investment in mine management software, predictive maintenance and collision avoidance.

— Typically underground mines had invested to a greater extent than surface mines, especially with regards to remote control vehicles, and there is a greater share of underground mines intending to invest in most technologies, relative to surface mines.

Reasons to buy:

– Assess the current adoption rates for each of 13 key technologies

— Compare adoption by mine type, region and company type

— Assess the potential for future investment by technology, both new investment and future investment.

— Analyse potential investment rates by region, mine type and company type.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2435970

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Scope of Research & Methodology

Global Overview

Regional comparisons

Mine type comparisons

Company type comparisons

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Mine Type

About GlobalData

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mine-site-technology-adoption-survey-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]