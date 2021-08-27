Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (NCRTokheimGilbarco Veeder-RootInvenco GroupVerifoneScheidt & BachmannKVSIOUnixfor S.A.Quest Payment SystemsOrpak Systems(Gilbarco)HTEC LtdAMCO SAZarph S.A.Finnpos SystemsCS&S Intelligent Technology)
The outdoor payment terminal (OPT) uses the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu. The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology. The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background can not be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.
Scope of the Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Report
This report focuses on the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by Manufacturers
NCR
Tokheim
Gilbarco Veeder-Root
Invenco Group
Verifone
Scheidt & Bachmann
KVSIO
Unixfor S.A.
Quest Payment Systems
Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)
HTEC Ltd
AMCO SA
Zarph S.A.
Finnpos Systems
CS&S Intelligent Technology
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by Type
Contactless Payment Terminal
Contact Payment Terminal
Others
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Car Wash
Refuel
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
