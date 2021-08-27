Global Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis, Top Competitors and Future Forecast to 2025

Smart manufacturing is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem. These technologies and solutions are called “enablers”, which help in optimizing the entire manufacturing process and thus increase overall profits. Some of the prominent enablers in the current market scenario include: Artificial intelligence, Blockchain in manufacturing, Industrial internet of things, Robotics, Condition monitoring, Cvber security and more.

Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts. With the proliferation of 3D printing, simulation, and modeling in manufacturing and design, these industries are expected to continue to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Though numerous solutions are available in the market, digital twin and real-time analytics are anticipated to spearhead the penetration of digitalization in these industries.

In 2018, the global Smart Manufacturing market size was 155700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 301100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE

ABB

Siemens

SAP

Schneider

Emerson

Oracle

IBM

Honeywell

Cisco

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Fanuc

NVIDIA

Keyence

Cognex

Stratatys

3D Systems

Daifuku

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)

Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)

Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)

1.4.3 Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)

1.4.4 Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Chemicals & Materials

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Industrial Equipment

1.5.7 Electronics

1.5.8 Oil & Gas

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size

2.2 Smart Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Manufacturing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction

12.1.4 GE Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 GE Recent Development

12.2 ABB

12.2.1 ABB Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction

12.2.4 ABB Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ABB Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 SAP

………………………………………

