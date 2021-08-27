Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market 2019 By Consumer-Demand, Types, Application, Sales, Industry-Size, Share, Recent-Development, Revenue and Forecast 2024

Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Social analytics is the process of collecting, measuring, analyzing and interpreting the results of interactions and associations among people, topics, and ideas from social media sources. This market examines social analytics solutions covering social monitoring, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis and emojis. The vendors listed here are largely, although not exclusively, point solutions focused on social data collection and analysis. This is different from social marketing management clouds and suites that may include social analytics capabilities as part of a broader platform, including content publishing, distribution, and engagement and customer service capabilities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Social Analytics for Marketing Leader business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

NetBase

Brandwatch

Oracle

Sysomos

Crimson Hexagon

Clarabridge

Digimind

Socialbakers

Sprinklr

Adobe

Synthesio

This study considers the Social Analytics for Marketing Leader value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Social Monitoring

Text Analytics

Sentiment Analysis

Image Analysis

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader by Players

4 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 NetBase

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.1.3 NetBase Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 NetBase News

11.2 Brandwatch

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.2.3 Brandwatch Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Brandwatch News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Sysomos

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.4.3 Sysomos Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sysomos News

11.5 Crimson Hexagon

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.5.3 Crimson Hexagon Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Crimson Hexagon News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

