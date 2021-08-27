Global Spa Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Spa Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Spa Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

A spa is a place where different treatments and facilities are provided for health and wellness. It is a popular destination for health management and body relaxation. Services such as massages, facials, salon services, hair spa, and other treatments are provided at a spa. It also offers fitness activities like yoga, Ayurveda medicines, and other medical treatments.

Day spas provide a wide range of services, treatments, and facilities and relaxation treatments during the day. These spas provide meals and spa treatments in addition to facilities such as well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services are provided. According to this industry research report, the day or club salon segment will account for the major shares of the spa market throughout the forecast period.

The rise in working population and the increase in expenditure contributed to the growth of the wellness tourism market in Europe. The region has thousands of spas offering different types of treatments including massages, facials, thermal baths, and anti-aging treatments. The women workforce in this region is very high and women are the major customers of spas, availing different types of spa treatments and salon services like massages, waxing, facials, and hair treatments. According to this industry research and analysis, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the spa market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Spa market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Lanserhof

Marriott International

Massage Envy Franchising

Rancho La Puerta

Aspira Spa

Canyon Ranch

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Clinique La Prairie

Kempinski Hotels

The Mineral Spa

The Clarins group

Reflections Medical Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Young Medical Spa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Day/Club/Salon Spa

Hotels and Resorts Spa

Medical Spa

Destination Spa

Thermal/Mineral Spring Spa

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

