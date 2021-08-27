Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market 2019 Industry Trend and Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BroadcomQualcomm AtherosMediaTekMarvellIntelRealtekSTMicroelectronicsTexas InstrumentsCypress SemiconductorMicrochip)

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.

Scope of the Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Report

This report focuses on the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.

During 2015, North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 24% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributing country in this region. Currently, the North American market is at the stage of saturation. The market has limited growth potential, especially in the Americas, due to an already established infrastructure and high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets. Analysts predict that the market growth in this region will be limited during the forecast period. Developing from multi chip to single chip, internal and external WiFi chip manufacturers play games.

Actually, in the products of mobile phone, and other products, independent WiFi chip having only the function of connecting and transferring single processing and transmission protocol TCP/ IP must be placed at the end of AP having strong performance, so that it can form a complete communication architecture. However , a lot of intelligent hardware in the field of internet of things , such as kettle , electric rice cooker , lamps and lanterns , soybean milk machine etc, have no powerful AP originally .Therefore , independent WiFi chip of course have difficulty.

The worldwide market for Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 20500 million US$ in 2024, from 16000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by Type

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

