Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market- Highlights:

The Wi-Fi range extender market is growing rapidly over 16% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2 billion by the end of forecast period In this rapidly changing world of technology, Wi-Fi range extender market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. In this rapidly changing world of technology, Wi-Fi range extender market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Wi-Fi range extender basically improves Wi-Fi coverage. It is useful for the clients who have limited access to the base router or the Wi-Fi access point.

As compared to other regions, the Wi-Fi range extender market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the Wi-Fi range extender market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. This is owing to the presence of large number of key players of Wi-Fi range extender market in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the increasing adoption of advanced technologies is another reason for the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market- Key Players:

The prominent players in Wi-Fi range extender market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), TP-Link (China), and D-Link Corporation (Taiwan) among others.

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market – Segments:

Wi-Fi range extender market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

Indoor Wi-Fi

Outdoor Wi-Fi

Transportation Wi-Fi

By Product

Wireless Local Area Network

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Access Points

Repeaters

Relays

By Service

Installation

Support & Maintenance

Survey & Analysis

Network Planning & Design

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Military

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Government

Others

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market –Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi range extender market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Wi-Fi range extender market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of smart devices in that region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in numerous countries is driving the market growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. High focus on innovations and growing demand for reducing the data cost and increase internet usage, owing to increasing research and developments in this region are other major factors driving the Wi-Fi range extender market. The developed economies in these regions is the main reason for the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share and growth rate in Wi-Fi range extender market.

