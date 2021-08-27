Gluten-free Packaged Food Market-Making value-added quality and improvement, Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

Market Definition:

The global gluten-free packaged food market is mainly driven by the growing volume of customers who are intolerant to gluten and thus demand gluten-free food. Gluten intolerance is a genetic condition that can result in abdominal discomfort and digestive troubles for people suffering from it. The growing volume of this demographic has led to a growing drive among packaged food manufacturers to cater to these individuals to maximize their profit margin. Growing awareness about gluten intolerance is likely to be the major driver for the global gluten-free packaged food market over the forecast period, as an increasing number of market players have made efforts to cater to this demographic over the last few years.

Get a Free Sample of This Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3879

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The growing packaged food industry is also likely to be a major driver for the global gluten-free packaged food market over the forecast period. Packaged food has become widely popular in the developed as well as the developing world due to the convenience it presents to customers in terms of meal prep time. The hectic lifestyles of modern urban users have driven the demand for packaged food, as it allows urban dwellers to prepare their meals in no time. The growing prevalence of gluten intolerance among the urban population is likely to drive the demand for gluten-free packaged food in the coming years.

The global gluten-free packaged food market is profiled in detail in the latest report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report profiles the major drivers propelling the global gluten-free packaged food market’s growth through the forecast period to give readers an idea of how the market is likely to progress in the coming years. The major players operating in the global gluten-free packaged food market are also profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market include Boulder Brands, Hain Celestial, Kraft Heinz, Dr. Schaer, Freedom Foods, Pastariso, Enjoy Life Foods, Food For Life, Raisio, Nature’s Path Foods, Schneekoppe, Farmo, Hero Group, Ener-G Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Orgran, Mrs. Crimble, Pirate Brands, and Kellogg.

In March 2019, Epic Food Co. launched a new online meal service called Epic at Home, which allows customers to choose from a wide ranging menu of precooked meals for delivery or pickup. The company has incorporated gluten-free foods into its menu, taking into consideration the growing number of gluten-free consumers and the economic potential the demographic represents.

Segmentation:

The global market for gluten-free packaged foods is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region.

By type, the global gluten-free packaged food market includes baby food, bakery food, and ready to eat meals.

By source, the gluten-free packaged food market is segmented into amaranth, rice (brown, white, and wild), buck wheat, quinoa, millet, sorghum, cornmeal, teff, flaxseed, and others.

By application, the global gluten-free packaged food market is segmented into confectionery and bakery products.

Regional Analysis:

The global gluten-free packaged food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world on the basis of region.

North America is the dominant regional segment of the global gluten-free packaged food market and is likely to retain the dominant share in the market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of gluten intolerance in the region and the growing presence of major food manufacturers, leading to easy distribution of gluten-free packaged food products in the region. Awareness about gluten intolerance is the highest in North America, especially the U.S., and Europe, which is likely to drive the gluten-free packaged food market in the region.

Europe is also likely to play a leading role in the growth of the global gluten-free packaged food market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of the condition and the growing demand to accommodate the patient demographic. The high disposable income of consumers in North America and Europe is also likely to be a key factor driving the global gluten-free packaged food market, as gluten-free food products are usually more expensive than regular food products.

Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sports-drink-market-3879