Growth of Ginseng Extract Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

This comprehensive Ginseng Extract Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Ginseng is a plant characterized by a fleshy root and a single stalk with green oval-shaped leaves. It is a perennial plant that can live more than a century. Ginseng is typically derived from the root of this plant. As an herbal supplement, the extract has long been prized for its reputation of having anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic treatment of conditions, including depression, stress, low libido, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ginseng Extract industry is generally at the beginning level, the Europe enterprises are mainly concentrated in Germany, UK and Italy. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more raw materials resources advantages, such as China and South Korea, is the leading producer of ginseng, at the same time, the two regions companies pay more and more attention to the market of ginseng extract finished product in Europe.

Ginseng Extract industry is relatively high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers IN Europe are Boots, Orkla Health, Pharmaton, Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH, Ginsana and so on.

Ginseng Extract industry is including many product series, such as ginseng, ginseng health products, ginseng tea, ginseng cosmetics and so on, with the development of science and technology, ginseng application in cosmetics will be more and more widely.

The worldwide market for Ginseng Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Ginseng Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boots

Orkla Health

Pharmaton

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Ginsana

NATURE ESSENTIAL

OxfordÂ Vitality

Ortis

Vitastore

Elemis

Molinari

Erborian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cappsule

Tablet

Powder

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharma and Healthcare

Cosmetic and Skin Care

Food and Feed Additives

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ginseng Extract product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ginseng Extract, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ginseng Extract in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ginseng Extract competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ginseng Extract breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ginseng Extract market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ginseng Extract sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

