HALAL COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Halal cosmetics are body and skin care products which are known to be free from the materials that are forbidden by the Islamic society.

Rising health concerns, due to harmful effects of ingredients used in manufacturing of cosmetic products, is increasing the demand for halal cosmetic products. This trend has been identified not to be limited to the Muslim populations. Consumers are now inclined towards the adoption of cruelty-free product and solutions, thus, driving the consumption of halal cosmetics, globally.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Halal Cosmetic Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Halal Cosmetic Products market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Halal Cosmetic Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Skincare

Haircare

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Soaps & Shower Gels

Segmentation by application:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Internet Retailing

Direct Selling

Specialty Stores

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amara Cosmetics

IBA Halal care

Clara

Kose

Inika

Wardah Cosmetics

Sampure Minerals

Onepure

Mena Cosmetics

The Halal Cosmetics Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Halal Cosmetic Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Halal Cosmetic Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Halal Cosmetic Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

