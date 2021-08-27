HALAL COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
Halal cosmetics are body and skin care products which are known to be free from the materials that are forbidden by the Islamic society.
Rising health concerns, due to harmful effects of ingredients used in manufacturing of cosmetic products, is increasing the demand for halal cosmetic products. This trend has been identified not to be limited to the Muslim populations. Consumers are now inclined towards the adoption of cruelty-free product and solutions, thus, driving the consumption of halal cosmetics, globally.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Halal Cosmetic Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Halal Cosmetic Products market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Halal Cosmetic Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Skincare
Haircare
Color Cosmetics
Fragrances
Soaps & Shower Gels
Segmentation by application:
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Internet Retailing
Direct Selling
Specialty Stores
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3481053-global-halal-cosmetic-products-market-growth-2018-2023
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Amara Cosmetics
IBA Halal care
Clara
Kose
Inika
Wardah Cosmetics
Sampure Minerals
Onepure
Mena Cosmetics
The Halal Cosmetics Company
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Halal Cosmetic Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Halal Cosmetic Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Halal Cosmetic Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Segment by Type
2.2.1 Skincare
2.2.2 Haircare
2.2.3 Color Cosmetics
2.2.4 Fragrances
2.2.5 Soaps & Shower Gels
2.3 Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Halal Cosmetic Products Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
2.4.2 Internet Retailing
2.4.3 Direct Selling
2.4.4 Specialty Stores
2.5 Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Halal Cosmetic Products by Players
3.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Halal Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Halal Cosmetic Products Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Amara Cosmetics
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.1.3 Amara Cosmetics Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Amara Cosmetics News
12.2 IBA Halal care
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.2.3 IBA Halal care Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 IBA Halal care News
12.3 Clara
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.3.3 Clara Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Clara News
12.4 Kose
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.4.3 Kose Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Kose News
12.5 Inika
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.5.3 Inika Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Inika News
12.6 Wardah Cosmetics
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.6.3 Wardah Cosmetics Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Wardah Cosmetics News
12.7 Sampure Minerals
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.7.3 Sampure Minerals Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sampure Minerals News
12.8 Onepure
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.8.3 Onepure Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Onepure News
12.9 Mena Cosmetics
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Halal Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.9.3 Mena Cosmetics Halal Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Mena Cosmetics News
12.10 The Halal Cosmetics Company
12.10.1 Company Details
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3481053-global-halal-cosmetic-products-market-growth-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com