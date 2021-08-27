http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/healthcare-data-analytics-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025_334989.html
Healthcare Data Analytics Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Allscripts (US)
- Cerner (US)
- Health Catalyst (US)
- IBM (US)
- Inovalon (US)
- McKesson (US)
- MedeAnalytics (US)
- Optum (US)
- Oracle (US)
- SAS (US)
- Wipro (India)
- Verscend (US)
- CitusTech (US)
- VitreosHealth (US)
- SCIO Health (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Descriptive
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
Market segment by Application, split into
- Clinical
- Hospital
- Goverment
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Healthcare Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Healthcare Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Data Analytics are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Descriptive
1.4.3 Predictive
1.4.4 Prescriptive
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Clinical
1.5.3 Hospital
1.5.4 Goverment
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Data Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Data Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Data Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Data Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Data Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allscripts (US)
12.1.1 Allscripts (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 Allscripts (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allscripts (US) Recent Development
12.2 Cerner (US)
12.2.1 Cerner (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Cerner (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cerner (US) Recent Development
12.3 Health Catalyst (US)
12.3.1 Health Catalyst (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Health Catalyst (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Health Catalyst (US) Recent Development
12.4 IBM (US)
12.4.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.5 Inovalon (US)
12.5.1 Inovalon (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Inovalon (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Inovalon (US) Recent Development
12.6 McKesson (US)
12.6.1 McKesson (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 McKesson (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 McKesson (US) Recent Development
12.7 MedeAnalytics (US)
12.7.1 MedeAnalytics (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 MedeAnalytics (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 MedeAnalytics (US) Recent Development
12.8 Optum (US)
12.8.1 Optum (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Optum (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Optum (US) Recent Development
12.9 Oracle (US)
12.9.1 Oracle (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development
12.10 SAS (US)
12.10.1 SAS (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Data Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 SAS (US) Revenue in Healthcare Data Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SAS (US) Recent Development
12.11 Wipro (India)
12.12 Verscend (US)
12.13 CitusTech (US)
12.14 VitreosHealth (US)
12.15 SCIO Health (US)
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
