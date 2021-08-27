Increasing Geriatric Population to Fuel Growth Of Global Dental Crown & Bridges At A CAGR Of 7.2% Between 2018 And 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market Size 2018 By Product (crown and bridges), By Material (Ceramic and Metal), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report covers both qualitative and quantitative research on global dental crown and bridges market. The report includes historic data from 2015-2017 and a forecast from 2018-2025. The study also highlights various drivers’ trends and opportunities pertaining to the markets

By 2025, the global dental crown and bridges market revenue is estimated to reach USD 4,363.8 million majorly driven by increasing geriatric population across the globe. Geriatric population is prone to oral problems such as dental caries, periodontitis, benign mucosal lesions, and tooth loss. Other common oral problems associated with increasing age include xerostomia, oral candidiasis, and many more. With such high risks of oral diseases associated with high age, increase in elderly population is currently one of the largest markets for dental crowns and bridges and is expected to be so in near future.

It is estimated that, by the end of 2030, 71 million Americans which account for 20% of the overall population are expected to cross the age of 65. Such projections are expected to make the U.S. potential market for dental crowns and bridges in near future.

Key segments of the global dental crown and bridges market

Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Crown

Bridges

Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market, Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Metal

Ceramic

With increase in age, dental degradation is observed pertaining to lack of awareness regarding dental hygiene, poor dental maintenance, irregular dental cleaning and brushing. Such factors are expected to increase the rate of dental restorations across the globe fueling the crown and bridges market over the study period.

In terms of product crowns dominated the global market by contributing over 65% in 2017 and are expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. Reduction in preparation time of crowns owing to skipping of steps such as impression making and cleaning is expected to benefit the crown segment as chair time is expected to reduce in future enabling dentists to perform ore number of restorations in given time.

