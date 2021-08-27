Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.10% and Forecast to 2022
Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is manufactured from linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in self-contained enclosed systems. LAS is majorly used as surfactants in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, industrial cleaners, and personal care products. LAS is an anionic surfactant type. Hence, it combines well with other anionic and non-ionic detergent bases. The raw materials used in LAS are mostly petroleum derivatives such as kerosene, benzene, sulfonic acid, and others.
The analysts forecast the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Solvay
• Clariant
• BASF
• DowDuPont
• Lion Specialty Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
• Croda International
• Henkel
• Sasol
• Stepan Company
• Huntsman
• Reliance Industries
• Chevron Phillips Chemical
• Nippon Petrochemicals
• Indian Oil
Market driver
• Demand for commercial and household cleaning agents
Market challenge
• Volatility in the prices of raw materials
Market trend
• Emergence of APAC as a major consumer
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Household detergents and cleaners – market size & forecast
• Dishwashing liquids – market size & forecast
• Industrial cleaners– market size & forecast
• Personal care products– market size & forecast
• Others– market size & forecast
• Market opportunity by application
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of APAC region as a major consumer
• Merger of major companies affecting global market
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitor landscape
• Major market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Solvay
• Clariant
• BASF
• DowDuPont
• Lion Specialty Chemicals
..…..Continued
