Malaria: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

Malaria is a vector-borne disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium. Malaria is transmitted through the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. Upon infecting a new human host, parasites first travel to liver cells and eventually infect erythrocytes (red blood cells). Once erythrocytes have been infected, patients may exhibit symptoms such as fever, headache, and chills. However, some patients exhibit no symptoms. If left untreated, malaria can progress to a severe form that results in cerebral malaria, anemia, respiratory distress, kidney failure, and possibly death.

GlobalData epidemiologists provide a 10-year epidemiological forecast for confirmed incident cases and confirmed deaths from malaria segmented by sex and age in these markets. This report also forecasts confirmed cases segmented by Plasmodium species, P. falciparum cases with K13 propeller mutations, and seroprevalence of Plasmodium infection in pregnant women.

In 2017, there were 33,158,385 confirmed incident cases of malaria in the 6MM. The DRC had the most cases with 15,915,007, while Indonesia had the fewest with 194,913. The number of confirmed cases in the 6MM is expected to grow to 39,960,547 by 2027, for an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.05%. In 2017, there were 49,490 confirmed deaths from malaria in the 6MM. The DRC had the most confirmed deaths with 38,938, while Indonesia had the fewest with 182. The number of confirmed deaths from malaria in the 6MM is expected to grow to 59,810 in 2027, for an AGR of 2.09%.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435909

Scope:

– The Malaria Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Malaria in the six major markets (6MM: the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Indonesia).

— This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for confirmed incident cases and confirmed deaths from malaria segmented by sex and age in these markets. This report also forecasts confirmed cases segmented by Plasmodium species, P. falciparum cases with K13 propeller mutations, and seroprevalence of Plasmodium infection in pregnant women.

— The malaria allergy epidemiology forecast report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

— The Epidemiology Forecast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent, and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.

Reasons to buy:

The Malaria Epidemiology Forecast report will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global malaria market.

— Quantify patient populations in the global malaria market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

— Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for malaria therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

— Understand magnitude of malaria population by mutations.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2435909

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Malaria: Executive Summary 4

2.1 Related Reports 6

2.2 Upcoming Reports 7

3 Epidemiology 8

3.1 Disease Background 8

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 9

3.3 Global and Historical Trends 10

3.3.1 DRC 12

3.3.2 Ghana 13

3.3.3 Kenya 13

3.3.4 Nigeria 13

3.3.5 India 14

3.3.6 Indonesia 14

3.4 Forecast Methodology 15

3.4.1 Sources 15

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods 19

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Malaria (2017?2027) 25

3.5.1 Confirmed Incident Cases of Malaria 25

3.5.2 Age-Specific Incident Cases of Malaria 26

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Incident Cases of Malaria 26

3.5.4 Confirmed Deaths from Malaria 27

3.5.5 Confirmed Incident Cases by Plasmodium Species 28

3.5.6 P. falciparum Cases with K13 Propeller Mutations 29

3.5.7 Seroprevalence of Plasmodium Infection in Pregnant Women 30

3.6 Discussion 31

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight 31

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis 32

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis 33

4 Appendix 34

4.1 Bibliography 34

4.2 About the Authors 40

4.2.1 Epidemiologist 40

4.2.2 Reviewers 40

4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology 41

4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy 42

4.3 About GlobalData 43

4.4 Contact Us 43

4.5 Disclaimer 43

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/malaria-epidemiology-forecast-to-2027

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]