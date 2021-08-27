MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEMS (MES) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2023
MES (manufacturing execution system) is the comprehensive system that controls all the activities occurring on the shop floor.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The on-premises market is expected to hold the largest size of the manufacturing execution system in 2017.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ABB
Accenture
Andea Solutions
Aptean
Dassault Systemes
Emerson
Eyelit
Fujitsu
GE Digital
HCL Technologies
Honeywell
IBASEt
Krones
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premises
On-Demand
Hybrid
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Beverages Or Brewing Industry
Refineries & Petrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals And Specialty Chemicals
Automotive
Machine/Plant Construction
Metal/Paper
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
1.2 Classification of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Types
1.2.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 On-Premises
1.2.4 On-Demand
1.2.5 Hybrid
1.3 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Beverages Or Brewing Industry
1.3.3 Refineries & Petrochemicals
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Chemicals And Specialty Chemicals
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Machine/Plant Construction
1.3.8 Metal/Paper
1.4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ABB
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 ABB Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Accenture
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Accenture Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Andea Solutions
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Andea Solutions Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Aptean
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Aptean Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Dassault Systemes
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Dassault Systemes Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Emerson
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Emerson Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Eyelit
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Eyelit Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Fujitsu
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Fujitsu Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
