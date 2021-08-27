Mining Automation Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Automated mining involves the removal of human labor from the mining process. The mining industry is in the transition towards automation. It can still require a large amount of human capital, particularly in the developing world where labor costs are low so there is less incentive for increasing efficiency. Automated mining is an umbrella term that refers to two types of technology. The first type of mining automation deals with process and software automation; the second type deals with applying robotic technology to mining vehicles and equipment.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Mining Automation industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 58% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Mining Automation industry.

Europe occupied 31.64% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 28.57% and 24.20% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market share. Geographically, North America was the largest sales value market in the world, which took about 30.47% of the market in 2016.

For cost trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mining Automation producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Mining Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2510 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Komatsu

ABB

Hitachi

Hexagon

Rockwell

Micromine

Volvo Group

Trimble

Remote Control Technologies

Mine Site Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Other

