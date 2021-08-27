Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Analysis 2019 with Key Players ADTRAN, Allied Telesis, Aricent, AudioCodes, Avaya
A multi-service business gateway (MSBG) is a device that combines multiple network voice and data communications functions into a single device. Targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the MSBG integrates critical functions such as routing, VoIP, and security (virtual private networking, firewall, intrusion detection/prevention) into a single fault-tolerant platform, with a common control & management plane oriented around services. An MSBG may also include functionality such as web/e-mail server and filtering, storage, and wireless networking.
The global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADTRAN, Inc.
Allied Telesis, Inc.
Aricent, Inc.
AudioCodes, Ltd.
Avaya, Inc.
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Normal
Supeior
Segment by Application
OEMs
Aftermarket
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG)
1.2 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Normal
1.2.3 Supeior
1.3 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Size
1.5.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production
3.4.1 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production
3.5.1 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) ……………………………………………….
……………………………………………….
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
