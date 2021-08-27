“Multiplay Service Market Trends in the Americas”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the multiplay market in the Americas. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the multiplay market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

North American markets have traditionally exhibited some of the highest mobile broadband penetration levels worldwide thanks to their extensive broadband infrastructure coverage and higher per capita income levels. In addition, aggressive discounted pricing adopted by most operators in the region and the inclusion of value-added services as part of multiplay bundles have also played an important role, helping to rise adoption levels historically. Latin America, meanwhile, has been lagging behind North America in terms of multiplay service adoption. Because of its relatively low multiplay adoption levels, Latin American countries hold the greatest growth opportunity in the Americas, particularly Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436238

It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Section 1: Americas in a global context; looks at the multiplay market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

— Section 2: Multiplay market in the Americas; provides a detailed description of the multiplay market in the Americas, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by type of package.

— Section 3: Multiplay revenue evolution in the Americas; analyzes the average monthly spends on three different type of packages and revenue trends over 2018–2023.

— Section 4: Country Profiles; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the US and Mexico for the 2017–2023 period.

— Key findings: the Insider concludes with a number of key findings for multiplay service providers in Americas.

Scope:

– Multiplay household penetration in the Americas will reach 43% as of year-end 2018. Because of its relatively low multiplay adoption levels, LATAM countries hold the greatest growth opportunity in the region, particularly Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

— Triple-play bundles will account for 50% of the total region’s revenue, while double-play bundles will be responsible for 42% of the region’s multiplay revenue. The contribution of quadruple-play will remain relatively modest at 8% for the same year.

— The multiplay service market in North America will grow at a slow rate due to a decline in the demand for triple-play bundles.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436238

Reasons to buy:

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Americas multiplay market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn’t, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investment.

— The report includes examples on strategies adopted by multiplay service providers that illustrate the findings of the report; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

— With more than ten charts, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the multiplay market, analyzing key trends and strategies.

Key Players:

· Grupo Televisa

· Telmex

· Amazon

· Netflix

Table of Contents:

Executive summary 4

Section 1: Americas in a global context 5

Americas’ demographics at a glance 6

Americas in a global context 7

Section 2: Multiplay market in the Americas 9

Multiplay market in the Americas 10

Section 3: Multiplay revenue evolution in the Americas 13

Multiplay household spend in the Americas 14

Multiplay service revenue evolution in the Americas 15

Section 4: Country profiles 16

Multiplay service evolution in the US 17

Multiplay service evolution in Mexico 18

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations 19

Appendix 21

Acronyms and definitions 22

Related research 23

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/multiplay-service-market-trends-in-the-americas

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]